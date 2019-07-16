ATLANTIC BEACH — Noble Short, 12, a rising seventh-grader at Broad Creek Middle School, is interested in becoming a firefighter.
“I want to help save people’s lives and firefighters help people out a lot,” Noble said during a visit Monday to the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.
He’s among a group of students who are experiencing emergency services and law enforcement firsthand this week as part of Camp 911. The camp is being held Monday through Thursday at Carteret Community College and various emergency services and law enforcement agencies. The camp was open to children ages 10 to 13.
The annual summer camp is geared to students interested in emergency services careers, including firefighting, emergency medical services and law enforcement.
Kevin White, fire and rescue coordinator for CCC and part-time Atlantic Beach firefighter, said the camp has two main goals, exposing students to emergency services careers and helping them be more comfortable with emergency services personnel in the event of a crisis.
“We’re hoping this will spark an interest in public safety and that they’ll get a better idea of what firefighters, EMS and first-responders do,” Mr. White said.
Another plus of the camp is students become certified in CPR and learn how to recognize and handle other common medical emergencies, such as assisting choking victims.
Deputy Chief Casey Arthur with the Atlantic Beach Fire Department, who gave students a tour Monday, said he was glad to see students learning about emergency services careers at an early age.
“When you train them from an early age about what to do in an emergency they remember these things for a long time,” Deputy Chief Arthur said. “We also hope this will spark an interest in becoming a firefighter or EMT.”
Many of the students attending the camp were interested in an emergency services career and some had family members working in the field.
Rising Morehead City Elementary School fifth-grader Charli Sommer, 10, said she wants to become a firefighter.
“I have an uncle in the fire department in New York City,” she said. “I also have an interest in law enforcement. I think it would be neat to help a lot of people in different places.”
Rising Morehead City Middle School sixth-grader Hudson White, 11, said he’s leaning toward becoming a paramedic.
“I want to help people during their time of need,” Hudson said.
Rising Morehead City Middle School seventh-grader Mallory Clairmont, 13, also has an interest in the medical profession.
“I did this camp last year and thought it was a great experience,” Mallory said. “My mom is a nurse and works at the hospital, so I want to learn as much as I can.”
By the end of the camp, students will have plenty to think about thanks to being exposed to a variety of career options.
On Monday, students toured the ABFD and Morehead City Police Department. During their visit to the fire department, students were treated to a brief tour of the fire house, learning how to properly dress out in fire gear and handle the high-pressure hoses used by firefighters.
They also toured Carteret County Communications Center.
Tuesday, students toured the Morehead City Fire Department and Atlantic Beach Police Department.
Wednesday, students were scheduled to learn about rescue diving and water safety at the Sports Center in Morehead City.
Thursday, students will spend the day learning CPR and first aid techniques in the Wayne West Building at the college. Those who complete the day also earn CPR certification.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.