PINE KNOLL SHORES - The Pine Knoll Shores Tree Subcommittee will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle.
The subcommittee will continue discussing changes to the town code related to tree preservation/protection and stormwater management for single-family homes. The meeting is open to the public.
