NEWPORT — The U.S. Forest Service plans to conduct two prescribed burns on the Croatan National Forest Monday.
The USFS announced Monday that one burn will be conducted on 1,282 acres off of Hunters Creek Road near the community of Kuhns. The second burn will be on 1,977 acres off of Millis Road near the communities of Ocean and western Newport.
The forest service said consideration for firefighter and public safety is its highest priority. No roads or trails will be closed, but the public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area, along with firefighter traffic.
A helicopter will be assisting with both burn operations. Visitors to the Croatan Forest are asked to avoid using drones in the area. The forest service said drones can interfere with burn operations. All aerial firefighting operations must cease when a drone is sighted because of the potential for a mid-air collision.
