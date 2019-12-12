MOREHEAD CITY — Local officials and community and business leaders gathered at the Crystal Coast Civic Center Tuesday for a luncheon hosted by the County Economic Development Department to get a glimpse into the 2020 economic forecast.
Speakers at the luncheon reported overall, the economic future looks bright for eastern North Carolina. Like the nation as a whole, the state’s economy has been growing steadily over the past decade since the Great Recession, and things are expected to hold on next year, barring any surprises, like an escalation in the trade war or a major global conflict.
Dr. James Kleckley, director of professional services and research at the East Carolina University College of Business, was the keynote speaker for Tuesday’s event. In addition to his duties at ECU, Dr. Kleckley is part of a collective of about 50 economists nationwide who, together, issue national economic forecasts on a periodic basis. The most recent of those forecasts by the National Association for Business Economics was released this week.
Dr. Kleckley said local economies are heavily affected by what’s happening at the state, national and even worldwide levels, and as long as the U.S. economy keeps growing, he expects the same for North Carolina. According to the forecast, real gross domestic product is expected to grow by a bit less than 2% in 2020, slightly lower than GDP growth seen in the previous few years. GDP growth, Dr. Kleckley said, is a good indicator of how the economy is doing as a whole, though many factors go into the forecasts.
“Whatever goes on in the nation really affects us in North Carolina, all the way down to the local level,” he said. “Whether it’s through interest rates, the ability to buy a house, get a job, really depends on all of these things working together.”
Dr. Kleckley said although the nation’s economy isn’t expanding as rapidly as it was in the 1980s or 90s, at least in terms of GDP growth, the fact it has remained steady for so long is a good sign for the long-term health of the economy. In addition, the nationwide unemployment rate is near a 50-year low and is expected to remain steady over the next year, though job creation is predicted to slow next year.
“Things have slowed down. Even though we’re now in as long a period of prosperity as we’ve ever seen, the growth isn’t dramatically fast,” Dr. Kleckley said. “It’s a slower pace, so we’re moving forward but we’re not moving as quickly as before.”
As for North Carolina specifically, Dr. Kleckley said the state is expected to follow similar trends as the nation over the next year, with steady yet slightly slower-paced growth. He said over the last 30 years, the state’s economy has grown more quickly than that of the nation as a whole, with the majority of growth centered in urban areas like Charlotte and the Research Triangle.
“In large part, North Carolina grows how the nation grows, but the growth of different counties in North Carolina depends upon the mix of local employment and the mix of business activity,” he said. “…One of the particular things about North Carolina is that when things are going nicely, North Carolina does better than the nation, when things slow down, we slow down more.”
In Carteret County, Dr. Kleckley said the local economy is closely tied to its neighboring counties. The county’s key industries are mostly related to tourism and the major military operations in nearby Onslow and Craven counties.
“What happens in Onslow or Craven impacts you here. If they get jobs, that’s good for you,” he said.
Economic Development Director Don Kirkman said changes are on the horizon for eastern North Carolina as a whole and Carteret County in particular with the anticipated completion of Interstate 42 over the next decade. He has previously predicted the interstate may lead to a population increase, which could spark business development and other economic changes the county must prepare for.
Mr. Kirkman and Dr. Kleckely said investing in transportation infrastructure will be important as the county and region grow.
Randy Ramsey, chairman of the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors and founder and president of Jarrett Bay Boatworks, gave additional remarks during the luncheon and answered audience questions with Dr. Kleckley. Mr. Ramsey emphasized the importance of working with the state’s public education system, especially its higher education institutions, to help grow the overall economy in North Carolina.
Mr. Ramsey explained, the 16 public universities and other institutions in the UNC college system support thousands of jobs and contribute billions of dollars toward the state’s economy. Speaking specifically on the impact of ECU on the local economy, Mr. Ramsey reported a recent impact study found in 2018, university operations increased income in the eastern region by $1.04 billion and in total, ECU supports about 26,000 jobs throughout North Carolina.
“As a business person, I depend on the talent and research our universities produce,” Mr. Ramsey said. “As a citizen, I treasure the opportunities each institution offers North Carolinians from every walk of life, from every corner of our state.”
Mr. Ramsey said a recent study found those with a high school diploma earn about $38,000 in average annual income in North Carolina. That amount jumps to about $62,000 in average annual income for those with a bachelor’s degree and to $72,000 for those with a master’s degree. Mr. Ramsey also noted the state’s universities have committed to increasing the number of low-income and rural students admitted, with a large proportion of students staying within the state after graduation.
“That’s certainly very important to us because it means our K-12 classrooms, our health care systems and our entire workforce and region benefit from the people coming out of our university system,” he said.
Though North Carolina’s universities are important for boosting the state’s economy, so are its community colleges and trade and apprenticeship programs. Mr. Ramsey and Dr. Kleckley said there should be a stronger emphasis on trades to help fill open jobs.
