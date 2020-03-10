MOREHEAD CITY — A slate of condemnation hearings is on the agenda for the Morehead City council’s upcoming meeting Tuesday.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. A full agenda can be found online at moreheadcitync.org.
The council will conduct five condemnation appeal hearings for buildings the city’s chief building inspector has declared condemned. By law, condemned structures must be removed by the property owner within 60 days of the building inspector’s decision; however, the property owner may appeal the decision to have more time to carry out the order.
The properties in question are at the following addresses:
- 5264 Highway 70 and 140 Arthur Farm Road
- 1308 Arendell St.
- 4004 Arendell St.
- 1004 Bay St.
- 1008 Bay St.
After conducting the hearings, the council will decide whether to uphold, overturn or modify the building inspector’s decision.
The city has been pursuing condemnation of several dilapidated properties around town in an effort to improve appearance and safety. The city must follow certain steps, including notices and hearings with the property owner and building inspector, before declaring a structure condemned. Condemned structures must pose a hazard or nuisance.
Other items on the council’s meeting agenda include:
- A presentation by the Concerned Citizens for Morehead City.
- Consideration of documents required to receive Community Development Block Grant funds.
- Consideration of an application for a water infrastructure grant.
- Consideration of a budget amendment and governmental capital project budget ordinance for a dredging project.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
