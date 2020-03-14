MOREHEAD CITY — Addition of personnel due to the completion of two new buildings, as well as renovations are included in the 2020-21 county budget request adopted Tuesday by the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees.
The board approved a $3.7 million 2020-21 county budget request that is 8.4% more than the $3.4 million allocated by the county this fiscal year.
The proposed request includes $2.7 million in operations for 2020-21, which is a 4.3% increase over the $2.6 million allocated this fiscal year.
The bulk of the operations increase is due to adding two new custodian and landscape maintenance positions for the anticipated opening this year of a new Hospitality and Culinary Arts Building and a career center, according to CCC Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Steven Davis.
Plus, “We are adding mandated benefit increases for retirement (2.15% increase) and health insurance ($428 per year per employee),” he said.
“We are projecting a 2 percent across the board increase contingent on what the state legislature does for state community college employees.”
The budget also includes $1 million in capital for 2020-21, a 21% increase over the $825,000 allocated by the county for this year.
Mr. Davis said the capital increase is because of an earlier agreement with the county manager and finance director that due to debt reduction and pay-off, “the capital budget would increase to $1 million by ’20-’21 and the college would budget for major renovation costs such as roof replacements.”
Some of the big ticket capital items for the 2020-21 year include $200,000 to replace and renovate campus signage, $150,000 for sidewalk repairs and masonry work, $112,250 for the moving and upgrading of the library from the Smith Building to the Bryant Student Center and $57,375 to renovate the second floor of the Smith Building for classrooms for the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School.
The college’s fiscal budget request now moves on to county commissioners, who must approve their overall budget before the start of the new fiscal year Wednesday, July 1.
Money from the county is primarily used for capital needs, facilities and maintenance, utilities, rentals, custodial supplies, vehicles, salaries of maintenance, grounds keeping and custodial staff, benefits for those positions and a local supplement and benefits for the president.
The rest of the college’s employees are paid with state funds, grants and self-supporting operations. Those allocations aren’t normally known until the summer.
Capital funds go primarily to building maintenance and repairs, equipment and vehicles.
Operations money funds salaries of county-paid employees, repairs and contracted services, utilities, service agreements and contracts, general administration costs, insurance and bonding, supplies and repairs.
The 2020-21 operations request includes $1.7 million for general administration, $218,000 for insurance and bonding, $136,642 for repairs and contracted services, $90,000 for service agreements and contracts, $527,000 for utilities and $55,500 for supplies.
