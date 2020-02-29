MOREHEAD CITY — It’s a new chapter in the lives of a group of Morehead City Middle School students, who were named champions Friday in the Carteret County Battle of the Books contest.
The reading incentive competition was held in the auditorium of Croatan High School.
The team now advances to the regional contest, set for Friday, April 3 at Surf City Middle School.
The team from Newport Middle School took second and the Broad Creek Middle School team finished third. A team from Beaufort Middle School also competed.
While winning the competition was sweet, MCMS eighth-grader Maggie Golightly said she competes for another important reason.
“I love reading. I just love books and they will always be a part of my life,” she said.
Sponsored by the N.C. School Library Media Association, Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for teams of middle school students.
Team members read books before the competition. The books are chosen, after a rigorous selection process, by media coordinators and teachers and must meet literary standards appropriate for students in the middle school grades.
During the school year, the students read the books on the list and practice answering questions about their content. This year’s book list includes 22 books, such as To Kill a Mockingbird and The Boys Who Challenged Hitler.
At the competition, a panel of judges, comprised of media specialists and librarians, asked student teams questions that referred to events in the books.
The teams earned points by answering with the title of the book that contained the information. Knowing the author earned an additional point per question.
If students didn’t agree with the judges’ ruling about an answer, they could challenge the judges.
While students took the competition seriously, most, like Maggie, said it’s about the love of reading.
MCMS eighth-grader Cameron Johnson said, “The feeling of getting an answer right is so rewarding. It’s just a wonderful experience.”
MCMS media coordinator Moe Peacock, who coaches the team, said he was proud of the students for their accomplishment.
“The kids have worked really hard this year and they earned this,” Mr. Peacock said.
He added that students learn valuable lessons besides reading during the competition.
“It gives a lot of kids a chance to feel a part of a team and be in a competitive atmosphere,” he said.
Members of the winning MCMS team are students Emmalyn Buskirk, Teresa DeMarco, Conner Eggleston, Tyani Frasier, Maggie Golightly, Cameron Johnson, Sam Johnson, Ansley Jones, Sailor Koltun, Ellie Loynes and Harrison Mayes and coach Mr. Peacock.
David Gammon served as the moderator of the competition.
