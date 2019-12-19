SEA LEVEL — Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay, a Down East retirement community with a storied history, was slated to officially shut its doors Saturday, but an administrator said Thursday the facility is already essentially closed.
The owners of Snug Harbor announced in a press release Oct. 23 the facility would be closing by Dec. 21. At the time, there were 76 residents and 77 full- and part-time employees at the facility, which offered skilled nursing long-term care, short-term rehabilitation, assisted living, AL memory care and independent living.
Snug Harbor management said in the release it would help residents transition to other facilities in the county or region, and it hosted a series of resource meetings following the announcement to close. The release also says Snug Harbor will have “resources to assist our current employees with finding continued employment.”
The facility has not updated its social media channels or website with more information since Oct. 24, the day after management announced the closure.
Representatives from Snug Harbor did not respond to requests this week for more information about the closure, but a sign posted to the front door of the facility states “Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay is now closed.” The sign also provides a phone number for Administrator Jeff Bardo, who said management has no further comment beyond what it has already released.
“We’re closed, that’s really our comment at this point,” he said.
Mr. Bardo said the facility was essentially closed around the end of November when it discharged all the residents. He said he was finishing clearing out the building, which is at 272 Highway 70 in the Down East community of Sea Level.
The Oct. 23 release states finances factored into why Snug Harbor ownership and management made the “difficult decision” to close.
“Significant damage to the facility by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and again by Hurricane Dorian in 2019 resulted in a huge financial strain on the facility,” the release states. “The delay in settling insurance claims for damage repair also made it impossible for the facility to comply with the State of North Carolina’s Division of Health & Human Service, Life Safety Division regulations for operating a skilled nursing health care facility.
“In addition, the overall costs to operate the facility, to employ and retain qualified staff, along with the current change to the healthcare reimbursement made the facility financially unsustainable,” it continues.
Mr. Bardo did not provide any further information on the residents or employees of Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay.
Snug Harbor has been in Sea Level for about 40 years, since the late 1970s, but its history stretches back to the 1800s. The original facility, known as Sailor’s Snug Harbor, opened in 1833 in Staten Island, N.Y. It was the first-ever facility for retired mariners and merchant marines.
The facility’s owners decided to relocate in the early 70s due to rising costs in New York, and they broke ground on the building in Sea Level in 1973. When it opened in 1976, many of Snug Harbor’s first residents in North Carolina came from the original facility in New York.
In its later years, the retirement community expanded to welcome seniors from all backgrounds, not just retired mariners.
“Snug Harbor has been an integral part of this community and will forever be intertwined in the history,” the release from Snug Harbor management concludes. “It has been our honor to care for your loved ones and family members for so many years.”
