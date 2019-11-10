BEAUFORT — Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck confirmed Sunday morning that one person died in a collision between a truck and a car about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 101 near Steel Tank Road.
The scanner report at the time said one person was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted, then an airlift was planned.
Sheriff Buck said he could not release any additional details Sunday, and said the N.C. Highway Patrol was in charge of the investigation.
The officer in charge of the investigation, Trooper Ryan Onofrio, was not on duty Sunday morning.
Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.