NEWPORT — Carteret County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating three violent deaths on Newport Loop Road.
Sheriff Asa Buck said in an interview with the News-Times that as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, his deputies are investigating two shooting deaths and an apparent suicide at 548 Newport Loop Road. The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released any names of those involved at this time.
According to Sheriff Buck, two couples were living at the residence at the address above.
“The man who owned it (the residence) shot the other couple,” the sheriff said. “There had been a physical altercation earlier. Later, he (the property owner) got a gun, shot the couple, then committed suicide.”
Sheriff Buck said deputies don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in this incident. The wife of the property owner suffered no physical injuries and is staying with family.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-726-7081 ext. 206, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.