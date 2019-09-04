MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Wednesday that as of Thursday, all coastal waters in North Carolina will temporarily close to shellfishing.
This temporary closures is due to the impending effects of Hurricane Dorian. NO person may take or attempt to take any oysters, clams or mussels or possess, sell or offer for sale any oysters, clams or mussels taken from the state's coastal waters. This includes coastal waters in Carteret County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.