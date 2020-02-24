BEAUFORT — The North Carolina Marine Debris Action Plan will receive a bump from Beaufort Monday as town officials read a proclamation of support.
Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton will read the proclamation on the town hall steps at 3:45 p.m., prior to the town commission’s planned work session.
“This plan, after years of thoughtful work by marine science experts and concerned citizens, is now ready to transition to true action,” Mayor Newton wrote in an email announcing his support for the proclamation.
In further statements, Mayor Newton talked about the importance of coastal communities combatting pollutants.
“The vast amount of debris and toxins going into our waterways is unsustainable,” Mayor Newton wrote. “It is bad for the health of our citizens and visitors, bad for the health of our amazing coastal ecosystem, and it is bad for commerce. We must greatly reduce (and eventually eliminate) these pollutants.”
Mayor Newton believes the Marine Debris Action Plan is an important step to accomplish this.
“The North Carolina Marine Debris Action Plan… provides a strategic framework for prevention and removal of marine debris along the North Carolina coast and is based upon a recent evaluation of past and current attempts to address the problem,” reads part of the report’s introduction.
“Despite efforts of many to address marine debris, the problem persists. This Action Plan is meant to inspire strategic coordination, focus, and direction for the organizations and communities that address or will address marine debris over the next five years and into future generations,” it continues.
Commissioner Sharon Harker echoed the report’s language by referring to the debris issue as one that isn’t as insurmountable as people may think.
“Marine debris is one of the most permeating and solvable pollution problems plaguing our coastal towns, ocean and waterways,” Ms. Harker said. “It effects our water quality, negatively impacts ecosystem, and the quality of life in coastal communities. Addressing marine debris can prevent these negative impacts.
“The NC Marine Debris Action Plan provides a strategic framework for prevention and removal of marine debris along the North Carolina coast and attempts to address the problem,” she concluded.
Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed agreed.
“It is important for coastal communities like Beaufort to be on the forefront and lead the way for addressing debris and environmental issues,” Ms. Hollinshed wrote. “We have among us institutions and agencies to assist with this, but funding and policy will be needed.”
Commissioner John Hagle mentioned the need to safeguard the county’s water-based economy.
“Healthy, debris free coastal waters are critical for our water based economy,” he said. “Beaufort’s action plan will help to achieve this goal. We know there are challenges but working with our partners believe it can be done.”
