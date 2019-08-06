MOREHEAD CITY — Wednesday is the main Stuff the Bus distribution day. If children attend one of the Carteret County public schools and need assistance in getting book bags and school supplies, go to Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City from 8-11 a.m. Wednesday.
The supplies are free. Parents will need to fill out a card with the student's name and school. Parents should bring their children with them. Free shoes will be offered to children as long as the supply lasts. Area stylists will be set up to give free haircuts to students.
There will be four other free distributions of school supplies, all from 4-5 p.m. Sunday at Beaufort Elementary School, Broad Creek Middle School, Newport Middle School and Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary School.
