MOREHEAD CITY — With public school campuses shut down for at least two weeks, students will begin taking online classes from home effective Monday, March 23.
To address concerns over hunger, school officials have also announced students can receive free meals through the school system each weekday beginning Monday.
Carteret County Schools Communications Director Tabbie Nance, in a press release issued March 16, said meals will be handed out at five school sites and six neighborhood locations.
“Meals can be picked up free of charge to anyone in the county 18 years of age or younger beginning Monday,” she said.
Students will be given a lunch and breakfast for the next day each day. There is a possibility of adding other meal drop off locations.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the closure of all state public schools Saturday evening. Schools will be closed at least through Monday, March 30.
In the wake of the announcement, Carteret County Schools Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor issued a statement late Sunday.
“Please know our focus continues to be on our students, our employees and all their families, with health and well-being at the top of the list” Mr. Paylor said in the release.
Students were allowed to return to their schools March 16 to pick up personal items and any prescribed medications.
As for meals, they are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beaufort Middle School, Bogue Sound Elementary School, Down East Middle School, Morehead City Primary School and Newport Elementary School.
They are also available at:
- Blue Point Bay Apartments, 201 Old Murdoch Road, Newport.
- Carteret Court Apartments, 510 Carteret Ave., Beaufort.
- Crystal Coast Apartments, 2109 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City.
- East Carolina Housing Authority, 2204 Bay St., Morehead City.
- Eastport at the Park, 498 Campen Road, Beaufort.
- Beaufort Housing Authority, 716 Mulberry St., Beaufort.
