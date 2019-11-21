OCRACOKE — Hyde County Commissioners have voted to reopen Ocracoke Island to visitors Monday, Dec. 2.
According to a Thursday news release from Hyde County, the Ocracoke Deputy Control Group met Wednesday and have changed their original recommendation to the Hyde County Board of Commissioners to lift the evacuation order Friday, or immediately following the reopening of Highway 12. Due to the damage caused by the weekend’s nor'easter, repair work to Highway 12 is expected to take at least an additional two weeks to complete.
With this uncertainty, the control group felt the benchmark of having Highway 12 completed before allowing reentry should be taken out of the decision making process. The control group therefore recommended to the board of commissioners the evacuation order for visitors be lifted on Dec. 2, regardless of any other setbacks. Hyde County commissioners discussed the control group’s recommendation at the continuation of their recessed special meeting Wednesday night.
Based on the control group's recommendation, the commissioners voted 4-1 to lift the Ocracoke visitor evacuation at 5 a.m. Dec. 2. After the evacuation order is lifted, visitors will be allowed to access Ocracoke.
Ferry operations will return to the paid reservation system normally in place. Reconstruction and debris removal will continue to take place for the foreseeable future.
The county asks visitors please be aware of any obstacles while on the island. In addition, visitors should be advised there are limited lodging accommodations, food service, gas availability and other services normally available.
Given the delay in the repairs to Highway 12, the normal medical transportation route to definitive care remains unavailable. Patients can expect delays and extended transport times until Highway 12 is repaired. Hyde County is working with state and federal partners to mitigate these issues, but the solutions available at this juncture will not completely eliminate the barriers to definitive care.
