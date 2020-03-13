MOREHEAD CITY — While there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Carteret County as of Friday, the County Health Department offered tips for those who think they may have been exposed.
“If you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, please stay home and call your healthcare provider,” a health department press release issued Friday states. “By calling ahead, this will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to care for you and keep other people from getting infected or exposed.”
In a separate email issued Friday by County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rae, officials indicated the health department has a limited amount of specimen collection kits and is asking medical providers to assist with the process.
“NC DHHS (NC Department of Health and Human Services) and the Health Department are asking medical providers to determine if a person needs to be tested and submit specimens to a commercial laboratory or the State Laboratory for Public Health,” he said.
He added that upon advisement from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, “The Health Department will not discuss any persons under investigation. If there are any confirmed cases, the Health Department will release that information to the general public and the media. As of today, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County.”
County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon said there is currently no treatment for COVID-19.
“Most people with illnesses will recover on their own,” she said. “However, there are some things you can do to relieve your symptoms, including taking pain and fever medications; using a humidifier or taking a hot shower to ease a sore throat or cough; and drinking plenty of liquids and stay home and rest.”
Ms. Cannon encouraged pregnant women and those at high risk for serious illness to stay at home as much as possible as a precaution against the coronavirus.
“Pregnant women experience immunologic and physiologic changes that might make them more susceptible to viral respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19,” she said. “In addition to everyday precautions, those at high risk for serious illness should make sure they have needed supplies such as medications, household items and groceries as well as stay at home as much as possible.”
Additionally, those at higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19 should avoid crowds and avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
Ms. Cannon encouraged residents to continue good hygiene and sanitization practices.
“Because it is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, residents should take the same measures that providers recommend to prevent the spread of flu and other viruses, including washing your hands, avoid touching your face, staying home if you are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some people are at higher risk of getting very sick, including older adults and people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease or lung disease.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html, the N.C. Division of Public Health at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus websites or call the N.C. Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821.
