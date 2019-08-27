MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care President and CEO Dick Brvenik will step down from his post at the hospital in February.
CHC Board of Directors Chairman Rob Wheatly announced Mr. Brvenik’s retirement to the board during their regular monthly meeting Monday at the hospital at 3500 Arendell St.
“I think you’ve done a great job and have us in a solid position,” Mr. Wheatly said to Mr. Brvenik. “When so many hospitals are failing, and all our neighbors around us are suffering terrible economic woes, we’re still able to function and look after the people of Carteret County, and that’s down to your leadership, which we appreciate greatly.”
Mr. Brvenik has served as president and CEO of the hospital since September 2011. According to a Monday release from CHC, he replaced Fred Odell, who had been CEO the previous 30 years.
The CHC Board of Directors has appointed a committee, with Pat Joyce as its chairperson, to conduct a national search for a new CEO. Mr. Brvenik will continue to serve the hospital and community over the coming months to ensure a smooth leadership transition at the hospital, with his retirement taking effect February 2020.
“We plan to conduct a thorough national search to identify a person best-suited to lead Carteret Health Care into the future,” Mr. Joyce said in the release. “As a debt-free, independent community hospital, we feel Carteret Health Care will be attractive to a high caliber professional who wants to join us in improving the health of everyone in Carteret County and beyond.”
Mr. Wheatly noted the outgoing CEO led CHC during a period of growth and expansion, including the addition of a 120,000-square-foot specialty pavilion in 2015. The hospital underwent a rebranding the same year to reflect a more modern approach to health care, changing its name from Carteret General to Carteret Health Care and unveiling a new logo.
“While he’s been here we have grown tremendously,” Mr. Wheatly said Monday. “We have added additional services so we’re better able to serve the public, we built a 112,000-square-foot building (addition) and we’ve been able to finance it without having to borrow any money, and we now have achieved a four-star rating and are very close, I hope, to a five star (rating).”
Other accomplishments the hospital reached while Mr. Brvenik was at the helm include the addition of a cardiac catheterization lab, a medical student training program in partnership with Campbell University and a pharmacy residency program. In the past few years, CHC also started a physician practice called Carteret Medical Group and established a cancer care partnership with UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.
In addition, CHC has been recognized with several national awards, including being the only North Carolina hospital named as a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by iVantage Health Analytics for the past four years. Women’s Choice Award also distinguished CHC as one of America’s Best Hospital for Orthopedics in 2019.
“I am very grateful because I’ve enjoyed working with this board (of directors) very much, and with the entire hospital family, our medical staff, hospital staff, our volunteers and our auxiliary,” Mr. Brvenik said. “Everybody working together makes a real difference, and that’s why this organization is so outstanding. So, I think a lot of the things that have been achieved, they lay a wonderful foundation for what can be achieved in the future.”
Mr. Brvenik said recently the hospital plans to hold rates for the third straight year in a row as officials plan for the upcoming fiscal year to begin Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
