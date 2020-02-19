Model maker Chris McCoy, right, demonstrates to machinist apprentice Collin Grummert how to use a machine to verify the dimensions of a 522 fitting for an H-53 heavy-lift helicopter. Mr. McCoy leads the machining of the component for the Fleet Readiness Center East Manufacturing Department, which produced the fitting to fill gaps in the H-53 supply system and bring an aircraft out of work stoppage. (Heather Wilburn photo)