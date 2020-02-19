When supply system shortfalls led to a work stoppage on two H-53 heavy-lift helicopters at Fleet Readiness Center East aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, the depot’s manufacturing and engineering teams stepped up to close the gap.
Manufacturing and material procurement issues prevented the helicopter’s original equipment manufacturer from producing the 522 fitting FRC East artisans needed to continue work on the aircraft, said David Rouse, an H-53 aircraft planner and estimator at the depot. According to a release from FRC East, the 522 fitting is vital to the function of the H-53 heavy-lift helicopter. As one of the aircraft’s main structural supports, it carries the load for the helicopter’s tail and tail pylon – about 30% of its volume – during flight operations.
After several attempts to acquire the part through standard channels, the H-53 line turned to FRC East’s manufacturing branch for assistance – and the team came through. To date, they have completed one of the two fittings currently needed.
“These deficiencies would have driven the aircraft into long-term work stop, thus decreasing fleet readiness,” Mr. Rouse said. “To date, there has not been another manufacturer that has been successful in manufacturing the (fittings) within tolerances.
“The collaboration between FRCE’s Manufacturing and (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) Engineering branches continually provides resolutions to barriers, and workarounds when there are issues in the supply chain,” he continued. “Their efforts here at FRCE have had a positive impact to H-53 readiness, and proves to the world that, in a time of need, FRCE and its teammates can make the impossible happen.”
Keith Linton, MRO Manufacturing branch head at FRC East, said his team often receives requests to manufacture parts. The request kicks off a process that involves a cross-disciplinary team of the depot’s artisans and engineers.
“The aircraft line will establish a need (for a) a fitting or a specialized part,” Mr. Linton explained. “If they can’t get it from Defense Logistics Agency or an outside source, they’ll contact our planning department and submit a request for us to manufacture the component. There are a number of steps in the manufacturing process, and with a critical safety item like this fitting, there are some additional measures to ensure the integrity of the part.”
Requests for parts that are not otherwise in high demand or are unique often get routed to MRO Manufacturing, Mr. Linton said, because they aren’t financially viable as products for commercial suppliers. Once the MRO Manufacturing Planning Department receives the request from the aircraft line, they start the process of procuring the necessary material.
“Then it goes to the programmers, who write the program to manufacture the part, which gets sent down to the machine – in this case, the five-axis milling machine – and we begin the process of manufacturing the part,” Mr. Linton said. “…The program could take two to three weeks, sometimes a month, depending on how complicated the file is. This 522 fitting is a pretty complex part.”
Once the file is transferred to the milling machine, the project becomes the property of the machinist, who sees it through until the milling is complete. While some parts have been turned around in as little as 24 hours, the complex 522 fitting took about 100 hours of milling time. That can mean long hours and weekend work for the machinists.
“A lot of people don’t know how much work these guys put into the parts, and how much they can sacrifice to get these parts done, so we can get the aircraft back in the fight,” Mr. Linton said. “They’re a dedicated team that really takes to heart their mission of supporting the fleet.”
The machining process is just the first step in manufacturing a finished product. Once the machinist’s job is complete, the part goes through a litany of other steps that can include cleaning, non-destructive inspection, plating, paint, labeling and more. The entire process can take up to 200 hours of work.
For machinist apprentice Collin Grummert, assisting with the manufacture of the 522 fitting provided a unique learning opportunity.
“It’s my first time working on a part this complex,” he said. “I’ve learned the step-by-step what goes along with these parts, with making them: roughing it out, making it, checking it, working with Quality Assurance and the engineers. I had a chance to learn about everybody that’s involved, and what goes along with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.