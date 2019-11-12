Crystal Coast Brewing wins awards for its flagship beers

MOREHEAD CITY — Crystal Coast Brewing Co. was recently awarded for two of their beers in the North Carolina Brewers Cup and by Carolina BrewScene magazine.
According to a release from the company, Crystal Coast Brewing received a silver medal in the 2019 North Carolina Brewers Cup in the American Lager category, and also received an award for “Best Beer” by Carolina BrewScene magazine in their Top Flights NC awards.
Crystal Coast Brewing’s silver medal-winning beer was the Atlantic Beach Blonde Lager, and its Crystal Coast IPA received third place in the competition.
One of the brewery’s flagship beers, the Atlantic Beach Blonde Lager is a pale American lager. It was first introduced in 2018 and can be found in many locations across the state and is a favorite of locals in the area, the brewery says.
The Crystal Coast IPA is another one of Crystal Coast Brewing Co.’s staples. A modern American Indian pale ale, this hazy beer full of citrus and tropical flavors was awarded a silver medal in last year’s North Carolina Brewers Cup.
“It’s really an honor to have our beer recognized as some of the best in the state,” said Matt Poppe, who, along with his parents Charlie and Sidney Poppe, own Crystal Coast Brewing. “We are really lucky to have so many awesome people here with us who have worked extremely hard to ensure that our beer is top notch. We look forward to continuing to serve our award-winning beers and crafting even more great styles for those on the Crystal Coast and across North Carolina.”
The NC Brewers Cup is the official beer competition of the N.C. State Fair and the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild and is a sanctioned Beer Judge Certification Program competition. This is the eighth year of the NC Brewers Cup, and this year’s competition saw 710 entries across 31 different beer categories from 104 North Carolina brewers.
Crystal Coast Brewing and all other medalists were on display at the N.C. State Fair in Raleigh from Oct. 17-27. Medals were presented to brewers Wednesday at the annual NC Industry Awards Banquet at the North Carolina Craft Brewers Conference.
Carolina BrewScene magazine is the premier craft beer publication in eastern North Carolina. Published in Rocky Mount, it annually awards breweries and craft beer establishments by an online vote.
“We are definitely excited to have won these awards,” Crystal Coast head brewer Billy Smith said. “We’re excited to continue putting together some more awesome products!”
Crystal Coast Brewing Co. is a family-owned microbrewery in Morehead City with a large taproom in Atlantic Beach. Opening in 2017, the brewery produces various styles, primarily focusing on lagers and IPAs. The company says Crystal Coast’s goal is to create a superior craft beer using the highest quality of ingredients, many of which are locally sourced.
