BEAUFORT — After closing early this week due to Hurricane Dorian, one-stop early voting in the 3rd Congressional District race will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The early voting will be offered at the County Board of Elections office at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort, next to the County Public Library.
“This is per the State Board of Elections to help anyone that was not able to early vote before the hurricane shut us down,” Interim Deputy Director of Elections Shawne Southard said in an email.
The special election to to fill the seat of the late Rep. Walter Jones Jr., R-N.C., is set to proceed Tuesday as planned, despite the storm.
Ms. Southard said earlier this week the County BOE office on Live Oak Street will open as an emergency polling location Tuesday if any polling place facilities are damaged. Staff should know more about the status of precinct locations by Monday.
