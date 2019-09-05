NEWPORT – This town is the latest to issue a curfew in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.
According to Newport Mayor Dennis Barber, the curfew starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and will last until further notice. Mayor Barber said the curfew was put into effect to keep people off the roads and allow emergency personnel to do their jobs after the storm.
For more information on the town's emergency response, follow them on Facebook.
Other towns have placed curfews, as well.
Effective at 7 p.m. Thursday, access to Atlantic Beach will be restricted until further notice. Only essential personnel will be permitted on public roadways. During the curfew, it is illegal for anyone to leave their own property and travel within Atlantic Beach.
The curfew will remain in effect until further notice, and town hall will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Beaufort's curfew is dusk to dawn starting Thursday.
