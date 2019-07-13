BEAUFORT - The County Board of Elections will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the office at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 200, in Beaufort for a special meeting.
Items on the agenda include a hand-eye audit, a review of provisional ballots and a review of absentee ballots in the July 9 Republican runoff.
Additionally, the board will meet at 11 a.m. Friday to conduct the final canvass for that race. That special meeting will be at the same location.
CARTERET COUNTY - The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced that as of Saturday, Newport River and a portion of Bogue Sound have reopened to shellfishing.
The areas have returned to the status in existence immediately prior to the July 4 and July 9 temporary closures. This reopening is due to satisfactory bacteriological sampling results.
The following areas in Carteret County remain closed to shellfishing: All those waters bordered on the east by a line beginning at a point 34 degrees 40.4487’ N – 77 degrees 5.9501’ W on the mainland, running southerly near marker No. 45A and following the eastern shore of Coast Guard Channel near beacon No. 5 to a point 34 degrees 39.1597’ N – 77 degrees 5.7070 W along Coast Guard Channel on Emerald Isle and bordered on the southeast by a line beginning at a point 34 degrees 39.6119’ N – 77 degrees 9.3095’ W on the mainland, running southeasterly near the turn marker at Cow Channel and following the eastern shore of Cow Channel to the Ferry Landing at Hammocks Beach, to include White Oak River, Queens Creek, West Channel, Coast Guard Channel and Bogue Inlet.
All those water from the Intracoastal Waterway to the mainland between the Emerald Isle high-rise bridge and Intracoastal Waterway marker No. 45A.
NEWPORT - The town planning board canceled its regular meeting, scheduled for Monday. The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
