CARTERET COUNTY — Voters from 14 states headed to the polls this week for Super Tuesday, among them, Carteret County residents.
Crystal Coast voters hit the polls at a slower pace Tuesday than during the March 2016 primary. Carteret County turnout Tuesday was 34.75%, with 18,135 of a registered 52,182 voters casting a ballot.
“You always want to have more, but I can’t really guess (or) say why” turnout was low, County Board of Elections Chairperson Susie Cuthrell said.
Other BOE officials cited the small handful of local primaries on the ballot this cycle.
“I don’t think there (were) a lot of local races … I think the local people are going to have a higher turnout when you have the local races,” member Dale Gillikin noted.
With roughly 95% of North Carolina precincts reporting as of presstime, more than 2 million residents cast a ballot in primary contests, which featured a number of federal, state and local races.
In the contested Democratic presidential primary, the race was called early for former Vice President Joe Biden.
In Carteret County, Democratic voters chose Biden, giving him 43.6% of the county Democratic vote, or 2,948.
As of presstime, one local race was very close, that of the County Board of Education’s District 4 Republican primary. In that race, incumbent Travis Day led Andrea Phillips Beasley by 14 ballots, according to immediate returns.
BOE members cautioned Tuesday night that not all ballots in the contest have been counted.
Elections officials reported no significant problems Tuesday at the polls, and many precinct workers reported a smooth start to voting early Tuesday.
“I think we’ve had a pretty good turnout so far, it’s been steady,” Morehead No. 1 Chief Judge Tom Outlaw noted around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Poll workers further west in Bogue reported much the same.
“When we opened up, we had eight people in line,” Bogue Chief Judge Bill Allen said early Tuesday afternoon. He reported the machinery was up and running smoothly, and just before 11 a.m., the site had already served 144 voters.
At polling sites across the county, workers reported no major issues with equipment.
“Upgrading the technology has been well worth it. We don’t have nearly the problems we used to have” with old computers and voting machines, Mr. Allen noted.
This year, polling sites were equipped with new printers and computers, including an additional computer at many polling locations to help serve more voters. In 2017, the county replaced its DS200 voting machines, and as part of the fiscal 2020-21 budget, the department is seeking new equipment for handicapped voters.
In Emerald Isle, the parking lot of the town recreation center that serves as a voting site was buzzing with activity just after 11 a.m. A number of electioneers were posted out front to greet voters at the precinct, which typically experiences one of the highest turnouts in the county.
By midmorning, more than 250 voters had already visited the site and the line was steady, but moving.
Chief Judge John Sharp said the morning got off to slow start, but things picked up around 9:30 a.m.
Morehead No. 3 saw the largest number of voters Tuesday among the county’s 28 precincts, with 872 voters visiting that location to cast a ballot.
Grouped around most polling places were a number of candidates and supporters, prominently supporting local candidates in races for district court, school board and county commission. But many voters said they were interested in races at the top of the ballot, as well.
U.S. Navy veteran and Republican voter Claude Williams swung into Morehead No. 1 early Tuesday to cast a ballot, and said he was interested in the state races, particularly the gubernatorial primaries.
“I hope (Dan) Forest wins” the Republican contest, Mr. Williams said, citing differences with North Carolina’s current head of state, Gov. Roy Cooper.
Attorney Kimberly Farias was electioneering for district court candidate Andrew Wigmore outside the Morehead No. 4 polling place and said she had not seen such a contentious judicial race in the district for nearly 17 years. Those seats are important to voters, however, she said.
“Judges make decisions every day that impact every citizen in the county,” she said.
She said her support for Mr. Wigmore, one of three in the District 3B race that included incumbent Peter Mack and Jennifer Dacey, was born of a “belief that it’s time for a change.”
All 28 sites in Carteret County wound down at 7:30 p.m., and as elections officials uploaded the data to the state, County Board of Elections officials said they were pleased with Tuesday’s balloting.
The counts from Tuesday night do not necessarily include all provisional and absentee ballots. The results of the election are unofficial until canvass day, set for Friday, March 13.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.