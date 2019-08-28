MIAMI — A tropical depression is off the coast of North Carolina, but a local forecaster says it’s not going to come any closer to the state coast.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Dorian continues to approach Florida, and is once again forecast to reach hurricane strength.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the latest advisory available, on Tropical Depression Erin. The center said Erin is located about 190 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving north-northwest at 13 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.71 inches.
According to the NHC forecast, Erin is expected to turn northward late Wednesday, then turn north-northeastward early Thursday morning, with an increase in forward speed. The forecast shows Erin may reach tropical storm strength by late Thursday.
The National Weather Service’s Weather Forecast Office in Newport isn’t calling for Erin to come near the North Carolina coast. NWS Meteorologist in the Newport WFO Christ Collins said Wednesday there’s “zero chance” of Erin making landfall in North Carolina.
“The only thing we may see is some rough seas,” he said. “It’s going to make landfall in Nova Scotia.
Meanwhile, off the coast of Puerto Rico, Tropical Storm Dorian continues to approach the Florida coast. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the latest NHC advisory available, Dorian is about 25 miles southeast of St. Croix. It has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving northwest at 13 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.5 inches.
The NHC said in its advisory Dorian may reach hurricane strength later on Wednesday and continue to strengthen during the next few days while passing over the Atlantic Ocean. Its extended forecast shows it may reach major hurricane strength by Sunday morning.
Major hurricanes are ones that reach Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, which is a measure of a hurricane’s wind speed. The extended forecast says Dorian may reach the Florida coast by 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
The latest NHC advisories are available online at the website www.nhc.noaa.gov
