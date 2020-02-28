RALEIGH — The Carteret County News-Times brought home nine awards from the N.C. Press Association’s annual convention Thursday night, including first-place accolades for coverage of Hurricane Dorian and appearance and design.
Staff reporters and photographers Dylan Ray, Cheryl Burke, Elise Clouser and JJ Smith led the team with a combined five awards for individual efforts.
The New-Times took first-place for its online breaking news coverage of Hurricane Dorian as it swept across Carteret County in early September 2019. During a roughly three-day period, News-Times staff filed and pushed out dozens of stories covering a range of storm-related issues, continuously updating the public on the track of Dorian and its impact on local communities.
“Important information delivered in a timely fashion,” judges wrote.
In addition, staff won a first-place award for appearance and design for the Sept. 4 and Sept. 6-8 editions, spearheaded by Managing Editor Jackie Starkey and paginator Megan Lewis.
Lead photographer Dylan Ray was the winner of two awards, second place and third place respectively, for his photos, “Homecoming” and “Bracing for Dorian.” Judges highlighted Mr. Ray’s attention to detail with his subjects and commitment to providing information to viewers.
Veteran award-winning sports reporter J.J. Smith secured a second-place award for his “In This Corner” column.
Reporter and photographer Cheryl Burke also won a second-place award for her feature photo “Ann Street preschoolers graduate,” which captured the joy and excitement of some of the county’s youngest scholars.
“How can you not love this photo?” judges asked.
For beat news reporting, business editor and staff reporter Elise Clouser snagged a second-place win for her coverage of housing issues following Hurricane Florence. Ms. Clouser has devoted many hours to the subject since the devasting storm struck in September 2018, particularly focusing on the plight of the county’s low-income residents and renters.
In addition, the News-Times won two other staff awards, one for use of photographs and another for excellence in a special section: a multi-year award-winner, 2019 Outlook covered a range of issues from town government, to environmental topics, to upcoming community events as a forward-looking and thinking preview to the year. As business editor, Ms. Clouser leads assembly of the annual section.
The N.C. Press Association is a membership organization supporting the state’s online and print media companies.
With Thursday’s wins, the News-Times has earned 254 NCPA awards during its time as a member, 22 National Newspaper Association Awards and 11 School Bell Awards.
