MOREHEAD CITY — As one of the latest municipalities to declare a state of emergency over the global coronavirus outbreak, Morehead City has granted its mayor and city manager extra authority relating to certain government policies and operations.
During a special meeting Thursday, the Morehead City Council adopted a resolution granting such powers to Mayor Jerry Jones and City Manager Ryan Eggleston. Mayor Jones previously declared a state of emergency in Morehead City effective March 16.
The resolution allows the officials to make decisions regarding personnel, utilities, meetings and other general business operations. Mr. Eggleston said there are several items, like a teleworking policy, the city needs to put together as quickly as possible because there is not a relevant policy already in place. He said some employees have already begun working from home.
“This, from a housekeeping standpoint, makes clear that the council is authorizing us to move forward with some of these fast-moving, fluid things that normally might run through the full process, but we’re making more rapid given this is an unorthodox time,” Mr. Eggleston noted.
The council talked about the possibility of holding electronic public meetings as a way to follow the current public health recommendation of limiting groups to fewer than 50 people. Although the council met in person Thursday, the members and audience were seated at least 6 feet apart from each other, and the department heads who spoke did so over video call.
City attorney Derek Taylor said the city would need to ensure the public still has adequate access to meetings, among other considerations, and recommended the council pass an ordinance laying out the process. The council directed Mr. Eggleston to draft an ordinance for consideration at the council’s next regular monthly meeting.
“Under emergency situations you have greater latitude,” Mr. Taylor said. “Technically speaking, from the statutory (requirements), we probably would have problems with electronic meetings, but there is a general consensus that under these circumstances it’s highly unlikely we would ever get challenged in a lawsuit, so that’s about the best we can do. Under emergency situations you take emergency action.”
Councilman George Ballou said he’d like to continue doing business as usual as much as possible, but said he recognizes the health concerns, so he supported the electronic meeting structure.
The council also considered the possibility of temporarily suspending water disconnects but decided to take things on a case-by-case basis rather than adopt a blanket policy. Mr. Eggleston indicated the city would be willing to work with individuals who experience economic hardship as a result of the coronavirus.
County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon and Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea also presented, via conference call, updates on the coronavirus to the council.
Ms. Cannon reported, as of Thursday morning, there are 97 official confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, though other sources reported higher numbers. She stressed there have been no confirmed cases in Carteret County, so far, but she warned the council that would likely change soon.
The council also heard updates from the city’s department heads, some who said they are looking into teleworking and other measures to limit employees’ exposure to the disease. Most reported it is essentially business as usual, with some obvious changes to operations.
The city already closed the recreation center and Webb Library and closed the city hall building and municipal building.
Residents should visit the city’s website, moreheadcitync.org, for more information about what services are currently available and how to reach a staff member.
