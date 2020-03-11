OCEAN/BOGUE — The U.S. Forest Service is planning a 894-acre prescribed fire Wednesday in the Croatan National Forest.
The burn area is off of Highway 24 and Bogue Road near the communities of Ocean and Bogue. The USFS said consideration for firefighter and public safety is its highest priority.
"No roads or trails will be closed, but the public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area along with firefighter traffic," the forest service said.
A helicopter will be assisting with burn operations. The USFS asks visitors and residents in the area of the controlled burn to avoid using drones there. The forest service said drones can interfere with burn operations; all aerial firefighting operations must cease when a drone is sighted because of the potential for a mid-air collision.
