MOREHEAD CITY — The unique tongue twisters of Dr. Seuss books could be heard in classrooms across the county Monday.
Guest readers, many wearing the tall red and white hat made famous by the Dr. Seuss character Cat in the Hat, visited classrooms to read to students as part of Read Across America.
The annual reading celebration, sponsored by the National Education Association, is held on the birthday of the beloved children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. He would have been 116 this year.
Schools go all out each year to celebrate the day, inviting students to dress as their favorite Dr. Seuss characters. Many guest readers also sport fun Seuss attire.
At Morehead City Primary School, retired teacher Mary Ann Holland, decked out in Cat in the Hat attire from head to toe, read two Dr. Seuss books to excited kindergartners as they gathered in the media center. The center was filled with colorful treats and decorations, as well.
Students boasted about Dr. Seuss books they have read.
“I just read one last night,” kindergartner Zachary Boston said. “I read Green Eggs and Ham, but my favorite book is One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”
Teachers at Morehead City Primary said Dr. Seuss books have inspired generations of readers.
“I think kids love the books because of the characters, the drawings and the rhyming words,” kindergarten teacher Judy Hassler said. “The rhyming words just make it easier for them to read.”
Morehead City Primary media specialist Amanda McCall agreed.
“It’s the way he uses silly rhymes and fun in his books. Kids relate to the silliness and they learn to read,” Ms. McCall said.
Dr. Seuss was born in 1904 on Howard Street in Springfield, Mass. His mother, Henrietta Seuss Geisel, often soothed her children to sleep by chanting rhymes remembered from her youth. Dr. Seuss credited his mother with both his ability and desire to create the rhymes for which he became known.
