Timothy Daniel Reels, 53, of Beaufort, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Bridgeway Church with Pastor William Ellison officiating. Burial will follow at the Reels Chapel Cemetery in Merrimon.
He is survived by his daughter, Shaquita Godette of Havelock; three sons, Marques Oden of Beaufort, Timothy Daniel Reels Jr. of Havelock and Tyquan Oden of Beaufort; four grandchildren; his mother, Mary Lee Reels of Beaufort; three sisters, Loupearl Henry of New Bern, Mary Reels of Beaufort and Nora Reels of Beaufort; and two brothers, Jimmy Reels of Beaufort and Michael McGathey of Beaufort.
He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Reels.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
