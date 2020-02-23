BOGUE BANKS — In the beachside towns of Carteret County, there’s a demographic that’s helped shape the way the towns have grown, despite only living on the coast part of the year.
Second homeowners make up the majority of property owners in the beach towns of Carteret County. The property owners, whose primary residences are outside the Crystal Coast, frequently use or rent out the residences as vacation or seasonal homes. These seasonal residents have had a substantial effect on the county’s beach getaway destinations, providing tax revenue, renting their property to vacationers and others and influencing property development and municipal governments with their needs, concerns and interests.
In the center of Bogue Banks is the town of Pine Knoll Shores. There, Town Manager Brian Kramer said 90% of the town’s oceanfront property and nearly 60% of the non-oceanfront property belongs to second homeowners, meaning the majority of residential lots in town belong to people who don’t live there full-time.
“An overwhelming portion of the tax base, 72%, belongs to second homeowners,” Mr. Kramer said. When it comes to property tax revenue, he noted second homeowners provide approximately $1.2 million to Pine Knoll Shores each year. They also provide approximately $229,000 each year for the town’s beach reserve, which is used to pay for beach nourishment.
While Pine Knoll Shores keeps data on which of its property owners are second homeowners and which are full-time residents, it seems they’re the odd town out. The other three Bogue Banks municipalities didn’t have that data readily available before presstime, and the Carteret County Tax Office said it doesn’t keep records of which properties are second homes versus full-time residential.
According to the 2010 census, of the 2,049 housing units in Pine Knoll Shores, 700 are full-time residents’ homes, while the remaining 1,349 are second homes, nearly double the number of primary residences.
“Unfortunately the census doesn’t provide population numbers for second homeowners,” Mr. Kramer said. “However, if we make a very safe and probably very conservative estimate that each of the second homeowner homes has at least two (people) in their homes, an estimate of 2,700 is reasonable.”
Using that same formula, it can be estimated the 700 full-time residences house approximately 1,400 full-time residents in town.
Because such a large percentage of Pine Knoll Shores’ taxpayers are seasonal residents, town officials are interested in their input on municipal matters. According to Mr. Kramer, Mayor Ken Jones has been holding “Dinner with the Mayor” events since 2014, where he meets with second homeowners.
“We have four of these annually,” Mr. Kramer said, “and each February we go to the Raleigh/Durham/Cary area specifically to reach out to second homeowners who live in that area.”
Mayor Jones said second homeowners are a big factor in the way the town has grown and developed.
“We have tried to include them in as many things as possible,” he said. “When homeowners’ associations hold their annual meetings, we try to go to them…We try to take care of them all the time.”
Mayor Jones said communication is a primary goal for him and other town officials, and the Dinner with the Mayor events are one of the ways they try to go “above and beyond.”
“A lot of people tell us ‘I may be here part-time (now), but I want to move here permanently,’” he said.
While the beach is often a vacation destination, occasionally there’s trouble in paradise. Mr. Kramer said he’s heard complaints from second homeowners that despite owning property and paying taxes in Pine Knoll Shores, they’re not allowed to vote there in municipal elections.
“While I cannot recall any specific complaints concerning any town projects or actions specifically related to second home ownership,” Mr. Kramer said, “the people that have spoken to me generally believe it’s unfair that they pay taxes, but have no representation. My response to them has always been the same; I understand, but in my 13 years here I’ve never seen the elected body take action specifically in the interest of one group or another.”
While second homeowners may not be able to vote or run for municipal office in a town outside their primary residence, Pine Knoll Shores officials still allow them to serve as advisors. Mr. Kramer said they’ve opened up their volunteer boards and committees to second homeowners.
“We have two second homeowners on our Planning Board,” he said. “We welcome second homeowners to our Parks and Recreation Committee as well.”
To the east of Pine Knoll Shores, Atlantic Beach has a huge second-homeowner population in comparison to its full-time residents. Town Manager David Walker said according to the latest census data from 2010, that town’s full-time population is about 1,550 residents.
“When all our households in the summer are full, we average 35-40,000, especially on the weekends,” Mr. Walker said. “Basically, all our (condominiums) are destined for second homeowners.”
Mayor Trace Cooper said second homeowners are “a big factor” in how Atlantic Beach has grown and changed over time.
“Many of our full-time residents started out as second homeowners before moving here full-time,” he said. “Most year-round residents appreciate the fact that the second homeowners pay 12 months’ worth of taxes, but only use four or so months’ worth of services; this allows us to maintain a much lower tax rate than most mainland towns.”
Because second homeowners can’t vote in Atlantic Beach and often aren’t able to attend council meetings, officials send out surveys as an alternative means for seasonal residents to provide input.
“We do these surveys every few years,” Mayor Cooper said. “The info we gather allows us to plan in a way that addresses the needs and wants of all our taxpayers, not just the ones we see every day.”
Through these surveys, town officials have noticed second homeowners show a lot of interest in the same things full-time residents want.
“Whether it’s for a vacation, a second home or a permanent residence, people choose Atlantic Beach for the same reasons,” Mayor Cooper said, “our great beaches and boating, a small-town vibe and a good mix of residential and commercial districts.”
For one local realtor, prospective second homeowners are his biggest source of business. Bluewater N.C. has offices in Atlantic Beach and in Emerald Isle, on the western end of Bogue Banks. Bluewater realtor and broker Jim Bailey said he estimates 90% of his business from second homeowners or people looking to become second homeowners.
“I’ve seen it (interest in second homes) increase,” Mr. Bailey said. “Business rose by 50 percent last year, and I’m already ahead of last year now.”
Since second homes aren’t occupied year-round, many second homeowners rent out the properties when they’re not using them. Mr. Bailey said about 40% of his customers do just that.
“They may rent it full-time or two weeks,” he said.
Mr. Bailey is not just a realtor, but has been involved in property development on Bogue Banks, as well. He said from his observations, a lot of the island was developed with the goal of appealing to second homeowners.
“Along the whole beach, I’d say 75 percent of what I’ve seen (built) was developed with second homeowners in mind,” Mr. Bailey said. “They’re less interested in storage or having garages, they want beachfront (homes) … they’re buying it as a vacation home, so they’re looking for vacation amenities. They’re looking for pools, boat docks, things water-oriented.”
He said when it comes to commercial businesses, however, the second homeowners seem to have less influence over what’s developed, and that concerns them.
“Some of the second homeowners are disturbed the commercial businesses are moving off the island,” Mr. Bailey said, “especially restaurants. They want to be able to shop on the island.”
While second homeowners likely contribute to the local economy in other ways besides taxes and property rentals, their impact isn’t easily quantified. County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman said he didn’t have any data on second homeowner’s economic contributions.
“This question comes up often,” Mr. Kirkman said, “but there’s no good source of data to quantify it. My impression is it’s huge.”
To the west of Pine Knoll Shores along Bogue Banks is Indian Beach. There, Town Manager Tim White said they have a full-time population, which includes the Salter Path community, of 358 and a total of 1,167 residential parcels.
“The majority of our properties are second homes and/or rental properties,” he noted.
Indian Beach Mayor Stewart Pickett said second homeowners have been “a tremendous factor” in the way the town has grown. Condominium complexes have grown in number in Indian Beach, and the mayor said most of these have been marketed to seasonal residents.
“I believe the market is ripe,” Mayor Pickett said. “I believe we’re going to keep getting part-time residents.”
As a result of having a fluctuating population, Indian Beach officials have had to build infrastructure, not just based on full-time residents, but on how many people they serve during the summer tourism season, as well.
“We have to have our police force and fire department ready to respond at any time in either the off season or the peak season,” the mayor said. “Keeping them safe is our biggest deal.”
Down on the western tip of Bogue Banks, Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said his town has approximately 1,851 full-time residential units and 2,084 units considered seasonal/second homes and/or rentals.
“Emerald Isle is a balanced community of full-time residents, part-time residents, business owners and tourists,” Mr. Zapp said. “Everyone benefits from the guests that invest their disposable dollars within our jurisdictional limits.”
Mayor Eddie Barber said second homeowners have been a very important factor and a “very positive influence” for the growth of Emerald Isle.
“The second homeowners have allowed for people to rent homes in Emerald Isle,” he said. “I think there’s a good relationship between the primary residents and second homeowners…it’s a win-win for Emerald Isle.”
