BEAUFORT — The ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday to celebrate the unveiling of a new historic marker in honor of the late space shuttle Challenger pilot Capt. Michael J. Smith at Highway 101 and Airport Road in Beaufort has been canceled.
The original ceremony set for July 12 was canceled due to rain, and the Smith family chose to do a private family unveiling instead, according to Ava Bryant, director of the Beaufort Boys & Girls Club afterschool program, who was coordinating plans for the original ceremony.
“As of today, it has been confirmed that we will no longer be rescheduling the Capt. Smith event on Friday, July 19. Unfortunately, due to the last minute changes for the original ceremony we no longer are going to have one of our own,” she said Wednesday in an email. “The Smith family chose to hold a private unveiling with close family and we would like to respect their decision.”
