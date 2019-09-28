BEAUFORT — Beaufort Wine & Food’s fourth annual craft beer festival, Beaufort’s Brewin’, was every beer lover’s dream as they partook in several beer-themed events.
The festival started Thursday with a beer dinner at Fishtowne Brew House, featuring cuisine by Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant and the brew house’s beverages.
Next up, on Friday, was a beer seminar at Backstreet Pub, featuring a number of breweries, and the night’s hottest event, the Pub Crawl.
The crawl started at BWF’s office on Middle Lane, and participants made their way throughout downtown Beaufort, sampling beers and bites to eat.
At Beaufort Olive Oil, Ross Dunn with Billy Beer, based in Walstonburg brought samples of the light American lager and the Wild Mexican lager.
“These are light, crispy, easy beers,” Mr. Dunn said. “They are a great beach beer.”
Among those sampling the Wild Mexican lager was Mike Walters from Pine Knoll Shores.
“This is good,” he said. “I think of Mexican (beers), I think of Corona. It’s got more body. I like it.”
Mr. Walters said he was surprised by Billy Beer’s selection.
“We thought most of these would be IPAs because they are so popular,” he said.
BWF members and longtime supporters Amy and Richard King of Beaufort participated in the Pub Crawl and made their way through the stops.
On their way to Finz Restaurant, they said they were enjoying the Pub Crawl.
“He loves craft beer and he makes beer,” Ms. King said of Mr. King.
While at Finz Restaurant, their third stop of the night, the couple was able to sample crab sliders and red ale from Red Oak Brewery of Greensboro.
At Royal James Café, Pub Crawl participants sampled a hazy ale from Carolina Brewing Co. and munched cheeseburgers straight off the restaurant’s grill.
Bob Driskll of Swansboro said the beer was good, but it wasn’t his favorite, since he is not a fan of IPA.
He said his favorite beer of the night was the sample from Fullsteam Brewing of Durham, set up at Aqua Restaurant.
“The beers have been good. Fullsteam Brewing was so interesting,” he said. “They use all local ingredients, like pawpaw, in their beer. It’s a citrus fruit that grows in North Carolina.”
Mary Eliza McRae said using local ingredients is important to Fullsteam.
“We try to give back to the farmers and are encouraging them to grow grains to put in our beer,” she said.
Black Sheep was serving samples from 21st Amendment. The drink for the night was Blah Blah Blah IPA.
Edi and Ray Davis from Raleigh enjoyed the IPA.
“Blah Blah Blah is not blah blah blah,” Ms. Davis said. “It’s clean with a slight aftertaste. It’s got a great buzz.”
The festival ended with another beer dinner at Beaufort Grocery Co. Friday, and the headline event Beer, Bubbles & BBQ Saturday.
Beer, Bubbles & BBQ was in the west parking lot on Front Street and featured more than 25 craft breweries and brew pubs, as well as a variety of barbecue and side dishes, as a number of regional pit-masters put their best dish forward in a People’s Choice barbecue competition.
Proceeds from this year’s festival will go to hurricane relief efforts.
Contact Megan Soult at 252-726-7081, ext. 228; email megan.soult@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @meganCCNT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.