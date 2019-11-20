BEAUFORT — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to an attempted carjacking after an incident at Bojangles’ in Cedar Point.
According to a release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to an attempted carjacking at the Bojangles’ in the 1100 block of Cedar Point Boulevard. The occupant of the vehicle told deputies he was sitting in the driver's seat when another man opened his car door and pulled him out of the vehicle.
The suspect threatened the victim, a brief physical altercation allegedly occurred and the suspect fled the parking lot of the fast food restaurant on foot toward the Marsh Harbour subdivision.
The suspect was described as a white male with a thin build wearing a blue shirt and dark pants.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., CCSO deputies responded to a separate call about a stolen vehicle in Marsh Harbour. According to deputy reports, a thief stole a 2012 Land Rover Range Rover that was parked in the driveway of a residence on Walkers Cay Court.
A few hours later, the Carteret County Communications Center received numerous 911 calls from concerned motorists regarding a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Range Rover traveling east on Highway 24 at a high rate of speed – at times traveling east in the westbound lane. Within minutes of those reports, the vehicle was spotted by officers of the Morehead City Police Department in the vicinity of the Morehead City Walmart.
Deputies and Morehead City police officers initiated a felony traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 70 east and Mansfield Parkway and successfully took the driver into custody without further incident.
The suspect, linked to the carjacking attempt and the stolen vehicle, Joel Anthony Barkman, 34, of Newport, has been charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony common law robbery, felony attempted larceny, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and reckless driving to endanger.
Deputies say the driver who was targeted in the Bojangles’ parking lot suffered minor injuries.
Sheriff Asa Buck praised all of the officers and deputies for their response and actions to take Mr. Barkman into custody.
Mr. Barkman is currently being held in the Carteret County jail under a $100,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.