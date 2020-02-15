Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Chewbacca, a 4-month-old male kitten, needs a loving home, as does Jackson, a 5-year-old neutered male German shepherd mix. The Humane Society is offering a special on all hound dogs. Those adopting a hound will get half off on the adoption fee. (Cheryl Burke photos)