NEWPORT — Strong winds and large surf may occur off the Crystal Coast this week, according to a briefing from the National Weather Services’ Newport weather forecasting office.
The office issued an announcement Monday, advising Carteret County residents and visitors that an area of low pressure would form off the southeast coast of North Carolina Tuesday. This low pressure system is forecast to move off the mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday and remain stalled through Saturday.
“This will bring a prolonged period of strong north winds and large surf along the coast,” the Newport office said. “The National Hurricane Center is also highlighting this system in their tropical weather outlook, and it could attain subtropical characteristics later in the week.”
According to the two-day graphical tropical weather outlook at the NHC website, the low-pressure system closest to North Carolina is labeled Disturbance 2. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the chance of a tropical cyclone forming from this system by Thursday is 10%, while the chance of a cyclone forming by Sunday is 30%.
According to the Monday briefing, the Newport office is forecasting winds blowing north to northeast from 20-25 mph Wednesday, then shifting direction to north to northwest, with a speed of 25-30 mph, with stronger gusts Thursday and Friday. The winds are forecast to slowly diminish Friday night and Saturday.
The office forecasts seas of 6-9 feet Wednesday, building to 10-14 feet north of Cape Hatteras Thursday and Friday. The seas are expected to gradually subside through the weekend.
Minor to moderate sound-side flooding is possible along southern areas of Pamlico Sound. Moderate to major beach erosion and minor to moderate dune erosion, with possible ocean overwash, is also possible, especially north of Cape Hatteras.
The office said Monday there remains significant uncertainty in the details with this system and effects at specific locations remain uncertain, especially regarding coastal flooding.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-726-7081 ext. 206, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.