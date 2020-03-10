EMERALD ISLE — While some events have been postponed or canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus, the 29th annual Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival is on schedule for 9 a.m. Saturday, according to town staff.
Transportation Impact will hold the festival at the Emerald Plantation shopping center, and admission and parking are free. According to the town’s website, the festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, amusement rides, live music, face painters and other family oriented activities.
Some organizations and agencies, such as the National Weather Service, have postponed or canceled events as a precaution due to the risk of the coronavirus. Seven casesa had been reported in North Carolina as of Tuesday afternoon, and Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency as a result.
Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Director Alesia Sanderson said Tuesday afternoon that the festival is still on schedule.
“We’ll have extra hand sanitizing stations,” she said.
Ms. Sanderson also said town officials encourage visitors to the festival to follow general practices to prevent the spread of disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to prevent spreading the coronavirus is to avoid being exposed to it.
“The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person,” the CDC said.
The CDC offers the following recommendations for protection from the virus:
- Clean your hands often, especially after being in public places, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid close contact with sick people.
- Stay home if you’re sick.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Wear a facemask if you’re sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
