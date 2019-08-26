MIAMI — The fourth tropical storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season has formed and may reach the Bahamas by Saturday.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory for Tropical Storm Dorian at 11 a.m. Monday, the latest available. According to the NHC’s forecast track graphics, forecasters say Dorian, which became a tropical storm at 5 p.m. Saturday, may reach hurricane strength early Tuesday as it moves west-northwest, moving over Puerto Rico sometime Wednesday and the Dominican Republic early Thursday. It’s forecast to weaken back to a tropical storm by Friday morning, and may move over the Bahamas by early Saturday, Aug. 31.
At this time, meteorologists haven’t forecast if Dorian will reach North Carolina. As of 11 a.m. Monday, Dorian is about 135 miles east-southeast of Barbados and about 245 miles east-southeast of St. Lucia. It’s maximum sustained winds are 60mph and it’s moving west-northwest at 14 mph. It’s minimum central barometric pressure is 29.59 inches.
According to the latest advisory, Dorian is expected to continue moving west-northweast through Tuesday night, followed by a turn towards the northwest on Wednesday. ON the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late Monday and Monday night and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Dorian is expected to reach hurricane strength and pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and approach eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night.
NHC advisories and other information on tropical weather are available at the center’s website www.nhc.noaa.gov.
