MOREHEAD CITY — The annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive will be Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4, and community members are urged to donate items to be distributed to students with financial needs.
Volunteers are also needed to assist with the event. They will collect items at Staples and Walmart in Morehead City. The collection times will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
All items collected will be distributed free of charge to students with financial need at five sites in mid-August.
Stuff the Bus organizer the Rev. John Carswell, pastor of Parkview Baptist Church, encouraged residents to help ensure all students have adequate supplies to start the new school year, which begins for public schools Monday, Aug. 26.
“I think the needs are going to be greater this year because so many families were displaced by Hurricane Florence,” he said Tuesday. “We want to make it a little easier on families.”
Rev. Carswell said the goal is to fill 1,000 backpacks with supplies to help students start a successful school year.
The types of items being collected for elementary students include pencils, markers, crayons, large-rule loose leaf paper, colored pencils, notebooks, scissors, glue sticks, pencil bags and pencil boxes.
Items being collected for middle and high school students include book bags, college-ruled loose leaf paper, notebooks, pencils, markers, colored pencils, note cards, pens and glue sticks.
The main distribution will take place from 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Parkview Baptist Church, 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City.
Four other distributions will take place from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at four locations. Those distributions will be at Beaufort Elementary School, Broad Creek Middle School, Newport Middle School and Down East Middle School/Smyrna Elementary School.
At the Aug. 7 distribution, students will be offered free shoes as long as the supply lasts and free haircuts by area stylists. Information will also be available from the Carteret County Health Department and from the school system’s Child Nutrition Department.
For more information about Stuff the Bus, call 252-726-2259.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
