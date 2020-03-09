OCEAN/BOGUE — The U.S. Forest Service is planning a 1,031-acre prescribed burn Monday in the Croatan National Forest.
The burn area is off Pringle Road and Highway 24 near the communities of Ocean and Bogue.
Consideration for firefighter and public safety is the highest priority, according to the USFS. No roads or trails will be closed, but the public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area along with firefighter traffic.
A helicopter will be assisting with both burn operations. The USFS asks residents and visitors in the area to avoid using drones in the area of the prescribed burn. Drones can interfere with burn operations; all aerial firefighting operations must cease when a drone is sighted because of the potential for a mid-air collision.
