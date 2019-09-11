EMERALD ISLE — Cleanup and recovery got underway Wednesday at Boardwalk RV Park, where a tornado destroyed or damaged several residences and businesses off Islander Drive in Emerald Isle last week.
The tornado struck Thursday morning as the community was preparing for Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall Friday at Cape Hatteras.
While some residents were in their trailers at the RV park when the tornado struck, officials report no serious injuries.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., have both visited the site and talked to residents and business owners there.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said Wednesday the towns of Jacksonville and New Bern and Sunland Builders of Newport donated excavators, operators and trucks to help with the cleanup.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.