CARTERET COUNTY — With daylight saving time approaching, readers are reminded to “spring forward” by setting their clocks ahead one hour Sunday morning.
The time change, which goes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday, means one less hour of sleep this weekend, but it also represents the beginning of seemingly longer days. In local time, sunrises and sunsets will be about one hour later than what residents are used to, resulting in darker mornings but more daylight hours in the afternoon.
Many digital clocks set themselves automatically, but manual devices will have to be changed by hand. It’s recommended to set clocks ahead Saturday night before going to bed to prepare for the shift.
Daylight saving time, or “summer time,” begins each year the second Sunday of March and ends the first weekend of November, when clocks revert to standard time, or “winter time.” This year, clocks will “fall back” Sunday, Nov. 1.
According to the website timeanddate.com, daylight saving time was first implemented in the U.S. in the early 1900s, becoming a law with the Standard Time Act of 1918. However, the idea was unpopular at the time, and Congress soon abolished the law in favor of allowing localities to choose when to observe daylight saving time, if at all.
By the early 1960s, the lack of consistency in local times had become cumbersome and confusing, especially for the transportation industry, and the Uniform Time Act was passed in 1966. The act standardizing daylight saving time has been amended several times over the years, but it is still in effect today for all U.S. states, except Hawaii and parts of Arizona.
That could change, however, as a growing number of states have set forth proposals to either abolish daylight saving time altogether or extend it to be year-round. In 2018, Florida became the first state to approve moving to year-round daylight saving time with the Sunshine Protection Act, which is still pending congressional approval.
Last year, President Donald Trump suggested he’d support making daylight saving time permanent nationwide, and many countries that previously observed daylight saving time have dropped the practice.
