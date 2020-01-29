NEWPORT — SPX Flow, a manufacturing facility located off Hankinson Drive, will be permanently shutting its doors this spring.
In a November letter to the N.C. Department of Commerce, the company said there would be a total closure of the facility by Friday, April 3. Around 55 employees will be affected by the closure.
“The entire facility will be closed and all employees at the facility will be impacted,” the letter reads, in part. “This closure is expected to be permanent.”
The closure is occurring in phases, and the first round of separations took place Jan. 6. About 14 employees were laid off at that time, including heavy assemblers, manufacturing and quality assurance engineers, a senior HR analyst and warehouse clerks. The next phase is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3, with six employees expected to be laid off at that time, including additional heavy assemblers, a materials coordinator, production supervisor and warehouse clerk.
The third phase of layoffs, affecting eight employees, is scheduled for Monday, March 2. Those affected employees range from buyers, to heavy and light assemblers, to painters and a welder.
The final and largest round of separations is April 3, when the plant is scheduled to permanently shut its doors. At that time, more than 10 heavy assemblers and an additional light assembler will be laid off, as wells as managers, engineers, supervisors and warehouse clerks.
Carteret County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman said the reason for the plant closure is because some of the products manufactured there are being phased out. SPX Flow manufactures products primarily used in the food and beverage, industrial and power and energy industries.
“It is my understanding that the main product lines manufactured at their Carteret County facility are being phased out and replaced with different products using different technologies that are manufactured elsewhere, including a plant in Florida,” Mr. Kirkman wrote in an email.
A representative with SPX Flow did not respond to the News-Times’ requests for comment.
NCWorks and Carteret Community College are assisting the displaced employees with finding new employment. An NCWorks representative said they were not permitted to speak on that process at this time.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
