Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, March 16: pepperoni pizza, raw baby carrots, chilled applesauce, milk.
Tuesday, March 17: chicken and rice burrito, fiesta black beans, seasoned corn, chilled pineapple, fortune cookie, milk.
Wednesday, March 18: chicken breast tender, garlic bread stick, ham and cheese wrap, seasoned pinto beans, buttery carrot coins, chilled peaches, milk.
Thursday, March 19: taco soup, deluxe chicken sandwich, steamed broccoli and cheese, side salad, milk.
Friday, March 20: pork taco, grilled chicken sandwich, baked potato tots, fruit cocktail, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice and vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, March 16: cheese stuff pizza, raw baby carrots, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Tuesday, March 17: chicken and rice burrito, fiesta black beans, seasoned corn, chilled pineapple, fortune cookie, milk.
Wednesday, March 18: chicken breast tender, buttermilk biscuit, seasoned pinto beans, buttery carrot coins, chilled peaches, milk.
Thursday, March 19: taco soup, deluxe chicken sandwich, sweet potato soufflé, steamed broccoli and cheese, milk.
Friday, March 20: pork taco, grilled chicken sandwich, baked potato tots, fruit cocktail, milk.
Choice of skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits and vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chick fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, March 16: cereal variety, graham crackers, apple juice, sliced peaches, milk.
Tuesday, March 17: French toast sticks, strawberry applesauce, orange pineapple juice, milk.
Wednesday, March 18: donut mini, chilled applesauce, grape juice, milk.
Thursday, March 19: peanut butter and jelly mini, orange juice, banana, milk.
Friday, March 20: frosted cinnamon, pop tart, grape juice, fresh tangerine, milk.
