CARTERET COUNTY — Lesley Mason has assumed her role as library director for the Carteret County Public Library in Beaufort and has been at the helm since Feb. 17.
She replaces Susan Simpson, who retired in December.
Ms. Mason comes to the region from Caldwell County, in the North Carolina mountains. Though the beaches that now surround her might provide a new vista, Ms. Mason said the areas aren’t all that different, as they are resort-like locales and are similar in population size.
Ms. Mason got her start in library sciences after answering a newspaper ad.
“I answered an ad in the Baltimore Sun for a part-time job at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore city (Maryland) and I just realized oh, this is what I want to do,” she said. “I met a really great mentor who sort of showed me what library service could be, especially for children.”
Ms. Mason is currently making $70,000 as the library director. Ms. Simpson was making $45,032.
Ms. Mason has come to the library staff at an interesting time, as the library is currently working toward moving out of the regional library system to focus on serving Carteret County residents better.
“This particular position is a really unique situation because the county is moving out of the regional system and creating their own library system,” Ms. Mason said. “That is a once-in-lifetime opportunity and I really wanted to help out with that.”
The library will start to become an individual entity around Wednesday, July 1, and Ms. Mason said the move will have a positive impact on county residents.
“We can focus on just Carteret County instead of looking at the entire region,” she said. “The reading habits and practices here are going to be different than somebody in Craven County. We can focus our budgetary dollars here.”
Though the change is not happening until the summer, plans are already underway to make the transition smoother.
“This doesn’t happen very often, so the opportunity to basically kind of do whatever we want in the county is a great opportunity,” Ms. Mason said. “We want to be really forward thinking. We want to be really innovative, and now is the time to do that.”
Ms. Mason said she is working with staff to change the integrated library system used to check materials in and out, as well as help track inventory and catalog materials.
“That’s a lengthy process and there’s a lot of prep work associated with that,” she said.
There are other things Ms. Mason is looking at, as well.
“We are looking at job descriptions, we are looking at the organizational structure…policies and procedures,” she said. “So, there might be some really great opportunity to be a little more accessible to the community through our policies, as far as check out times and some of the way some of the materials are handled.”
As for plans for the county’s libraries, Ms. Mason has big ideas in store.
“We are going to focus on staff training and development, and we are going to focus on the collection,” she said. “We are going to do a big weeding project and make sure staff are ready and prepared to use a new system and they have the skills and tools they need to really focus on customer service, on programming and kind of figuring out where their strengths are and using those strengths to serve the library and the people.”
Ms. Mason said she is using her background from her time in Caldwell County to help those in Carteret County.
“We are coming off some really cool stuff in Caldwell County,” she said. “We started circulating cake pans. That was specific to the community. We noticed in looking at the collection and circulation that cookbooks were one our highest circulating items, specifically ones around baking.”
As such, plans to circulate unique items are already in the works.
“One thing Susan had talked about is circulating (innovative) things like that, and she started on and left for me to look at is a possible grant to circulate fishing rods,” Ms. Mason said. “That’s the kinds of things we are looking for. How can we bridge that gap for people?”
