emerald isle — Commissioners Tuesday night authorized Town Manager Matt Zapp to sign a contract for construction of public improvements along Islander Drive.
The action came during the panel’s monthly session in the meeting room beside the police department on the north side of Highway 58.
The contract for the major redevelopment effort went to Thomas Simpson Construction Co., which had the low bid of $398,425. The other bidder was Sunland Builders.
There was no discussion by the board.
The project is expected to begin in April and will include burial of electric lines, new parking spaces for motor vehicles and golf carts, decorative lighting, landscaping and other amenities.
It has been in the works since 2017 but was delayed by Hurricane Florence in September 2018. Then it was to have started in February but was delayed again because bids couldn’t be approved until this month, and construction in March would have interfered with the town’s St. Patrick’s Festival and the Emerald Isle Marathon.
The other portion of the project is private, a multi-building residential/commercial development by A-Team Enterprises.
Also during the meeting, as part of the consent agenda, the board approved contracts for repair of three beach access walkways and the town tennis courts behind the police department and commission meeting room.
According to a memo from Mr. Zapp, access walkways at James Street, Channel Drive and Randy’s Way – a handicapped accessible walkway – were originally scheduled for reconstruction in the 2018-19 budget but were delayed by Hurricane Florence.
Town staff solicited price quotes for the demolition and construction of the walkways earlier this year.
The James Street access project contract went to B&P Services of Cedar Point for $28,000.
U Dream It Builders of Emerald Isle got the contracts for the access at Channel Drive for $55,000 and the Randy’s Way access for $59,000.
The contract for the tennis courts at what is known as Blue Heron Park went to Jeffrey McCann of Morehead City for $38,704.56. Tennis court lights and associated electrical panels at Blue Heron Park were heavily damaged by Hurricane Florence.
