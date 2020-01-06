EMERALD ISLE — After a respite for the holidays, construction work on the high-rise bridge from the western end of Bogue Banks to the mainland has resumed.
In an email Friday, Town Manager Matt Zapp said a lane of Highway 58 on the Emerald Isle bridge will be closed Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“A lane of the bridge will also be closed on weekends, as needed,” he added.
Weekend work was expected to have begun at 7 a.m. Saturday and should last through 5 p.m. Sunday.
“Repairs are anticipated to occur 7-days per week through late-March 2020,” Mr. Zapp wrote. “At minimum, one lane of the bridge will remain open for traffic flow during the entire construction period.”
The manager urged motorists to anticipate delays and plan appropriately. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.
Anyone with questions should call the N.C. Department of Transportation’s New Bern office at 252-649-6520 or email Paul Vorwerk at pvorwerk@ncdot.gov.
The work is intended to extend the life of the bridge by at least 20 years by repairing girders. In addition, crews are installing a two-bar safety rail on each side.
The current concrete railings are approximately 28 inches high, and the new steel railings will extend an additional 26 inches, resulting in a total guard rail height of 54 inches.
The two-lane bridge opened in 1971. Prior to the span, the western end of Bogue Banks was accessible only by private boats and a ferry.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
