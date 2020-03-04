The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently recognized a county resident as its employee of the month.
Janis Holt, of Cape Carteret, was honored as the department’s January Employee of the Month at a ceremony in the NCDA building in downtown Raleigh Feb. 24. Chief Deputy Commissioner David Smith gave remarks and presented Ms. Holt with a plaque.
According to a release, Ms. Holt works for the NCDA’s Food Distribution Division as the southeast and piedmont field services representative. She has been with the division for more than seven years and has worked for the state for more than 10 years.
Ms. Holt started out her career in North Carolina public schools as a nutrition consultant, then worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for 23 years as the director of school nutrition programs aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. She returned to work for the state in 2012 in what she calls her “encore” career.
As a field services representative, Ms. Holt provides support services to North Carolina agencies that receive U.S. Department of Agriculture food for direct distribution. Her work ensures agencies from soup kitchens to schools stay compliant with regulations. She also works to be sure food distribution programs are successful as far as food safety and customer service are concerned.
The NCDA says one of the reasons Ms. Holt was nominated for recognition is because her service area has expanded greatly. She originally focused on coastal North Carolina, but when there was a vacancy in the central piedmont area, she volunteered to be the point person for agencies in that area, as well. That eventually led to a reorganization of staffing, and Ms. Holt now covers the coastal and piedmont regions.
“Jan hasn’t just excelled in her ability to handle extra work, though. She’s proven to have extra knowledge, creativity and passion that have helped agencies do more than just meet minimum standards,” Mr. Smith said during his remarks at the award ceremony. “Her caring and problem-solving have ensured that agencies get tasty and healthy meals to children and adults alike.”
The release also states Ms. Holt “constantly goes the extra mile,” like the time she gave staff at a children’s home a presentation to make healthy food more appealing to children. Another time, she arranged a special meeting place for a soup kitchen coordinator who couldn’t travel because of a recent accident. Her extra effort meant behind-the-scenes challenges didn’t negatively affect people who need that soup kitchen.
“Jan knows how to inspire, guide, motivate and help our team achieve success,” wrote Gary Gay and Vicky Cox, who nominated Ms. Holt for the recognition.
Ms. Holt has been married to husband Ed for 44 years, and they have two children, plus grandchildren. She is active at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church and is a member of the national and North Carolina School Nutrition Associations, serving on numerous committees and as state officers. She’s also on the North Carolina Farm to School Advisory Council and the USDA Food Advisory Council.
