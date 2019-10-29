BEAUFORT — With Election Day just around the corner, the window is closing for voters to cast an early ballot in the municipal elections.
Friday is the last day of one-stop early voting at three county locations before Election Day, which is Tuesday. One-stop voting sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Board of Elections office off Live Oak Street in Beaufort, Western Park Community Center on Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point and Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center off McQueen Avenue in Newport.
There was also one Saturday early voting opportunity last weekend.
As of Monday, there have been 333 votes cast to date at the BOE office, 449 votes at Western Park and 83 votes at Fort Benjamin Park.
On Election Day itself, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 17 locations throughout the county. As this year’s elections are only for municipal seats, residents living in unincorporated areas of the county will not cast a ballot.
In addition to mayoral and commissioner races, Cape Carteret voters will also consider a referendum question on this year’s ballot. The question reads “Shall the ordinance adopted by the Town of Cape Carteret on October 8, 2018, which would change the Town’s form of government from the current Council-Manager form of government (Town Manager), to a Mayor-Council form of government, be approved? Yes or No.”
After a controversial board of commissioners’ decision in early 2018 to change the town’s form of government, Cape Carteret residents circulated a petition to get the question on the ballot as a referendum. Petition organizers received enough signatures to force the question last year, but at the time, the board rejected the petition on technical grounds and instead scheduled the referendum vote for municipal elections this year.
At one-stop early voting, residents can register to vote at the same time they cast a ballot. The regular voter registration deadline has already passed, so those who are not yet registered and wish to vote should visit a one-stop site by Friday.
Absentee-by-mail voting is also ongoing and will soon draw to a close. Voters can request an absentee ballot by mail or fax until Monday. For the absentee ballot to count in the election total, it must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Election Day and received no later than three days after the election.
For more information about requesting and filling out an absentee ballot, visit the county BOE website carteretcountync.gov/499/Absentee-Ballot-Request-Procedures.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.