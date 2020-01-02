CARTERET COUNTY — The new year marks the final deadline for county residents to pay their property taxes interest free.
“The last day to pay before interest accrues is January 6th,” reads information on the County Tax Department website. “On January 7th, taxes are considered delinquent and accrue interest.”
Those penalties include a 2% increase Tuesday and three-quarters of a percent every month thereafter. Interest and penalties for mailed payments are determined by the postmark.
“Those penalties are actually statewide instead of countywide,” County Tax Administrator Sarah Davis said.
Carteret County residents had a tax payment period that ran a little more than three months. The period started Sept. 1.
Tax collection in the county was complicated by the impact of Hurricane Florence. Former Tax Administrator Carl Tilghman advised the county to hold off on the property reassessment that was scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2019. At the time, Mr. Tilghman argued the repair effort would negatively impact his office’s ability to accurately value damaged properties.
Ms. Davis oversaw the revaluation, which took effect Wednesday instead. The revaluated tax prices do not apply to tax bills that were distributed prior to Sept. 1.
She said those residents who traditionally go through their mortgage companies to pay their bills should be particularly mindful
“Our tax bills go to the owner of the property,” Ms. Davis said, adding that residents who use mortgage companies have to collaborate with their company to ensure payments were made. “However, a lot of people use mortgage companies. We don’t actually send a tax bill to mortgage companies, they inquire from us and use third-party vendors to get the information they need to pay the bill. We send the bill to the property owner, but mortgage companies know to contact us.”
The tax office accepts payments online.
“Any of the four major credit cards American Express, Discover, Mastercard, Visa or a PayPal account,” reads information on the website. “A PayPal account is not required to pay by credit card.”
Some but not all property taxes can be paid via check.
“We accept checks made payable to the Carteret County Tax Collector on most accounts with the exception of motor vehicles that have been blocked by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. These bills must be paid in cash, by money order, cashier’s check from the bank, or by credit or debit card.”
To pay your bill in person or by phone, visit 302 Court House Square in Beaufort or call 252-728-8485
Contact Dean-Paul Stephens at 252-726-7081, ext. 232; email Dean@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @DeanPEStephens.
