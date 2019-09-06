Reporter's note: This article was last updated at 12:38 p.m., Sept. 6, 2019.
BEAUFORT — Beaufort officials conducted a preliminary survey of damage from Hurricane Dorian early Friday and have lifted the townwide curfew.
The announcement followed a noon meeting with town management and first responders.
“We’re still doing our damage assessment … I’m not seeing any flooding right now, but that doesn’t mean it’s not there, just that I haven’t seen it,” Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton previously told the News-Times.
“…We don’t have any particular safety concerns that I’m aware of (at this time),” the mayor said, noting Duke Energy crew are also on the ground scoping out damage.
As of noon Friday, about 17,000 Duke Energy customers were without power countywide. That's in addition to the approximately 20,000 Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative members without power. Both utility companies said Friday morning they are sending out crews as conditions improve to assess damage and begin making repairs.
Mayor Newtown said while the police chief had a “couple” calls for help Thursday night into Friday, first responders sheltered around 3:20 a.m. as conditions became dangerous.
County officials said earlier Friday morning there had been no reports of death or injury in Carteret County related to the storm thus far.
In Beaufort, officials report some damage, but said it was less widespread than in storms past.
“We do have some homes that lost their roofs. This is far less than what we saw with Hurricane Florence,” Mr. Newton said. “There are trees down, there are a couple of power lines that are being looked at right now, but (damage is) far short of what we saw with Florence or (Hurricane) Matthew.”
The mayor also expressed concern about reports of flooding in the Down East area, particularly Cedar Island.
The News-Times is working to gather more information on damage from Dorian to unincorporated Down East at this time.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
Previous report
BEAUFORT — Beaufort officials continue to survey for damage from Hurricane Dorian and asked residents to remain sheltered Friday morning.
“We’re still doing our damage assessment … I’m not seeing any flooding right now, but that doesn’t mean it’s not there, just that I haven’t seen it,” Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton told the News-Times around 11:35 a.m.
The town and first responders will meet at noon to get status updates and discuss rolling back the townwide curfew, which remains in effect.
“We don’t have any particular safety concerns that I’m aware of (at this time),” the mayor said, noting Duke Energy crew are also on the ground scoping out damage.
As of noon Friday, about 17,000 Duke Energy customers were without power countywide. That's in addition to the approximately 20,000 Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative members without power. Both utility companies said Friday morning they are sending out crews as conditions improve to assess damage and begin making repairs.
Mayor Newtown said while the police chief had a “couple” calls for help Thursday night into Friday, first responders sheltered around 3:20 a.m. as conditions became dangerous.
County officials said earlier Friday morning there had been no reports of death or injury in Carteret County related to the storm thus far.
In Beaufort, officials report some damage, but said it was less widespread than in storms past.
“We do have some homes that lost their roofs. This is far less than what we saw with Hurricane Florence,” Mr. Newton said. “There are trees down, there are a couple of power lines that are being looked at right now, but (damage is) far short of what we saw with Florence or (Hurricane) Matthew.”
The mayor also expressed concern about reports of flooding in the Down East area, particularly Cedar Island.
The News-Times is working to gather more information on damage from Dorian to unincorporated Down East at this time.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.